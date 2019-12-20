Wildcats' Cate Reese, Semaj Smith proving to be a dangerous pair in the post

Over the last three games, the Arizona Wildcats have unleashed a new one-two punch: Semaj Smith and Cate Reese on the court together.
When they were freshmen, the two forwards were rarely seen in the same rotation. Now that they’re sophomores, the 6-foot-6 Smith and the 6-2 Reese are proving to be matchup nightmares for the UA’s opponents. The 18th-ranked Wildcats (10-0) wrap up nonconference play on Saturday with a home game against UC Santa Barbara (4-7). Arizona will try to extend its nation’s-best winning streak to 17 games.
Coach Adia Barnes said she “never played Semaj and Cate together — very rarely, unless I had to” a year ago.
“Now, it’s great to play them together,” she said.
Smith and Reese combined for 31 points, 17 rebounds Dec. 2 against Monmouth, with Smith putting up a career-high 15 points. Reese had back-to-back double-doubles (16 points, 11 rebounds vs. Monmouth; 19 points, 13 rebounds vs. UTEP on Dec. 7) and won Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. She followed that up with a career-high 23 points last week against Tennessee State — with 19 of them coming in the first half.
Smith has 20 rebounds across last three games.
“They’re looking for each other,” Barnes said. “They’re they have great chemistry, and this is evolving. … That’s a big step. It really is, because now I can play any combination together when Dominique (McBryde) comes back (from an ankle injury). It’s a positive thing.”
Reese has shown consistency, new moves and leadership as a sophomore. Smith is finishing stronger in the post and appears to have better balance than a year ago. When the two are on the floor together, the Wildcats control the boards. Against Tennessee State, the UA outrebounded its opponents 48-24.
“I felt I could get more rebounds. Not necessarily scoring,” Smith said. “I like to play defense and I see myself as a defensive player.”
Reese and Smith seem to know where the other one is at all times. Against Tennessee State, they found each other on consecutive plays with an extra pass down low.
“Recently, I’ve noticed their passes to each other when the other team was playing in the 2-3 zone – nice dishes,” junior forward Sam Thomas said. “It’s good to know they are looking out for each other. It’s really helpful that they are getting time bonding and building that chemistry.”
Smith understands that playing with Reese gives the Wildcats an advantage inside, one they didn’t have before.
“With us both being big, that makes the defense have to choose who to focus more on and that’s when we get more passes to each other,” Smith said. Reese likes that she can slide back into the No. 4 position — forward — when Smith plays center.
“They are big bodies and they can pound the ball inside and score,” senior point guard Lucia Alonso said. “This experience is helping them a lot. It’s really great for the team.”
Rim shots
- McBryde is helping Smith with the finer points of the position while she recovers.
“When I’m nervous, she tells me to calm down,” Smith said. “Before the game during the huddle, she’ll pull me aside and tell me ‘you got this.’ Just her words of encouragement. She has always been someone I could go to and ask questions. She will always help me.”
Thomas can’t wait for McBryde to get back on the court.
“I miss her senior leadership, her experience, and obviously we have fun on the court together,” she said.
Arizona has won 12 consecutive home games, a program record. The Wildcats also lead the country in field goal percentage defense (28.5%), is fifth in scoring margin (31.3 points per game) and second in scoring defense (43.8 points). Arizona is the only Pac-12 team that’s allowing fewer than 50 points per game.