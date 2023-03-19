Arizona forward Cate Reese, right, attacks as Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers defends during the first half of their game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Arizona forward Cate Reese, center, tries to pass the ball while Maryland's Abby Meyers (10), guard Brinae Alexander (5), guard Faith Masonius (13) and guard Diamond Miller (1) defend during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and guard Shyanne Sellers, bottom left, react, after a foul against Arizona guard Shaina Pellington, bottom right, during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-64. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese talks to her team during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes talks to her team against Maryland during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Arizona clawed its way back into the game with a second-quarter run, but Diamond Miller and Maryland were too much as the Terrapins upended the Wildcats 77-64 in a second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at XFINITY Center.
Arizona’s season ends with a record of 22-10, while Maryland (27-6) moves onto the Sweet 16 in Greenville, South Carolina, to face Notre Dame.
This was the second consecutive year that the Wildcats couldn’t win their second-round game. Last year, they lost to North Carolina at McKale Center.
Miller exploded for 13 points in the third quarter, when the Terrapins outscored the Wildcats 29-9. Everything she threw up went in. The All-American was held to only four points in the first half. She finished with 24 points and seven assists.
The Wildcats outscored the Terrapins 22-16 in the fourth quarter, but the gap was too much to overcome.
Cate Reese and Shaina Pellington, who both played their final collegiate games, led the Wildcats in scoring. Reese had 19 points, and Pellington 13 points and three steals. Freshman Paris Clark, who paced that second-quarter run, finished with 11 points and dished two assists.
Arizona spotted Maryland a 12-point lead in the first quarter, then, with some quick adjustments, started chipping away. The defense turned it on, holding the Terrapins scoreless for four minutes in the second quarter, allowing the Wildcats to go a 10-0 run.
Twenty-six of the Wildcats' 33 points in the first half came from the paint, with Pellington and Clark driving and dishing to Reese inside. UA outscored Maryland 25-15 in the second quarter to take a one-point lead, 33-32, into the locker room.
Photos: Arizona's season ends with 77-64 loss to Maryland in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament
