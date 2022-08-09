 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wildcats coach Adia Barnes is back home after spending three nights in a Tucson hospital

  • Updated
021222-tuc-spt-uawbk-p23.jpg

Arizona coach Adia Barnes is back home after spending time in a Tucson hospital.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is back home after spending three nights in the hospital due to a kidney infection.

Barnes returned home Saturday. On Sunday, the mother of two tweeted: "How many moms have been sick in the hospital and just can’t wait to go home. Then when you get home you say to yourself, 'I should have stayed in the hospital, at this rate I will never get better.'" 

Barnes has said she didn’t know what caused her kidney infection. She had no early symptoms. “And then I started getting fevers,” she said on social media Thursday. “Fevers at my age are not fun.”

Barnes, 45, was ill for most of last week.

