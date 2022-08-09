Wildcats coach Adia Barnes is back home after spending three nights in a Tucson hospital

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is back home after spending three nights in the hospital due to a kidney infection.
Barnes returned home Saturday. On Sunday, the mother of two tweeted: "How many moms have been sick in the hospital and just can’t wait to go home. Then when you get home you say to yourself, 'I should have stayed in the hospital, at this rate I will never get better.'"
Barnes has said she didn’t know what caused her kidney infection. She had no early symptoms. “And then I started getting fevers,” she said on social media Thursday. “Fevers at my age are not fun.”
Barnes, 45, was ill for most of last week.