Wildcats confident, focused entering possible last week of season

Akinjo had 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting, seven assists and made eight trips to the line against USC. In 17 Pac-12 games, Akinjo is now averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 38.2% overall, 41.8% from 3-point range and 78.8% from the free-throw line.

“I think James has had an all-conference season, if you look at his numbers, if you look at his meaning towards our team,” Miller said. “He’s slowly getting better, and I don’t think he always recognizes this himself. He’s controlling the game better than he once did. You can be a really good player and maybe not have the impact of winning that some other really good players do.

“I really feel like he’s made a lot of progress over the last month, the last six weeks.”

For Dalen Terry, it was a slump-breaker.

The freshman small forward entered Saturday’s game having shot 2 for 11 in his previous five games but hit 3s from both corners over consecutive possessions to help UA keep the Trojans from mounting a late run.

Miller noted that Terry also hit a couple of critical 3s in UA’s 84-82 win over ASU in Tempe, going 3 for 3 overall in his return to his hometown, but that was a month ago.

Miller said he loved that Terry has kept working since then.