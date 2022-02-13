Wildcats cool off hot-scoring former teammate Terrell Brown and the Huskies again

“I just think it’s being a little tougher and not running your offense at half court,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “You can't run a zone offense at half court. You’ve got to press up, get closer to that 3-point line, find those gaps inside, then once it's inside, it's hard. You’ve got to make plays.”

Defensively, the Wildcats also toughened up.

After allowing Washington to shoot 72.7% from the field over the first eight minutes of the game – when Brown hit all five shots he took – Arizona wound up holding Washington to just 35.6% for the game. The Huskies shot only 28.6% in the second half.

Brown was central to both Washington trends. A role player for UA last season who is now a candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, Brown scored his 24 points in the first half while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. But after halftime, he had just five points while shooting 1 for 8.

It was nearly an identical outcome to Brown’s game against Arizona on Jan. 3. In that game, Brown had 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the first half, then went just 2 of 11 from the field while scoring nine points after halftime.