Wildcats' Dalen Terry to try out for USA Basketball's U19 team next month

Ballo was just 17 when he led Mali all the way to the U19 World Cup championship game, collecting 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a loss to USA Basketball.

In a draw held last month for the 2021 event, Mali was placed in Group D with the United States, Turkey, Australia, while Lithuania, Canada, Japan and Senegal were placed in Group A. The countries of UA players Kerr Kriisa (Estonia) and Christian Koloko (Cameroon) did not qualify for the 16-team World Cup.

Strength coach Rounds retained

After working with Sean Miller for the past 17 seasons, Arizona strength and conditioning coach Chris Rounds will stick around under new coach Tommy Lloyd next season.

Lloyd confirmed Thursday afternoon that Rounds will be retained to continue working with both men’s basketball and beach volleyball, as he has under the formal title of associate director of performance enhancement.

Rounds was Xavier’s strength and conditioning coach for all five years that Miller was the head coach of the Musketeers. He followed Miller to the UA in 2009, and has spent the last 12 seasons with the Wildcats. A 1997 graduate of Buffalo, Rounds began his career as an assistant strength coach at Kentucky from 1997-2000 and went on to become LMU’s strength and conditioning coach from 2000-04.