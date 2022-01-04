Wildcats defeat UW's Terrell Brown, who's playing a bigger role than he had at Arizona last season

“He took a lot of pride in the year that he was there” at Arizona, Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. He had “a lot of friends, a lot of great memories. He came on to play for us, which is great, but having a chance to come back here, he was as competitive and as good as we know he is.

“He made big play after big play. He competes. He was a great leader tonight. Not only on the court but in the locker room and in timeouts. He’s got a competitive genius that’s pretty high level.”

Noting that Brown also had eight rebounds and six assists with just one turnover, Lloyd said he had to “tip his hat to him.” But Lloyd also tipped his hat to his own players for figuring out a way to overcome Brown and win by 16.

“I told our guys, ‘Listen, he’s a really good player. He’s got a ton of freedom and he’s got a ton of experience. He might win a few of the battles, but our ultimate goal is to win the war as a team,’” Lloyd said. “Luckily, we were able to do that.”

Opponents needed