Wildcats' depth takes hit with news that Ira Lee suffered concussion

The potential loss of Lee throws another wrench into Arizona’s potential starting lineup and rotation in a season that will see them play four games over eight days starting Wednesday.

While downplaying expectations again — Miller said during last week’s Pac-12 media day that being picked fifth was higher than he expected — the UA coach said there are about three different starting lineups the Wildcats could deploy against the Lumberjacks.

“It’s such a crapshoot,” Miller said. “There’s probably seven guys in the mix to be the starting group. And, you know, sometimes the Day 1 starter isn’t who will start when we play after Christmas. There’s just a lot to be worked out.

“I just worry the most about our inexperience, I worry about our lack of overall depth, especially in light of COVID because everybody has to be ready to go. You could face a game against a very good opponent with (only) seven scholarship players and in our case, a lot of guys that are in their first year.”

Miller calls early mock drafts ‘ludicrous’

Nico Mannion may have slid from a projected lottery pick before he entered Arizona into the No. 48 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, but Miller said he didn’t see it that way.