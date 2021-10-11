Wildcats' depth, versatility gives Adia Barnes options as she sets starting lineup

With a few more weeks until tipoff of the new Arizona women’s basketball season, it’s time to talk starters and lineups.

In past years, this was a much easier task. Slot in Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Cate Reese. The three started every game of their UA careers, with McDonald and Thomas each averaging nearly 34 minutes per game.

Two-thirds of that group is still in Tucson.

But McDonald is gone, and now Barnes needs to fill those 34 minutes of playing time.

“We have so many amazing players on our team, (Nos.) 1-15 — all could start, all could play on any team in the country, honestly,” junior forward Koi Love said.

With this depth comes balance — and options. Does coach Adia Barnes go big as the Wildcats attempt to the Final Four? Does she go small? Does she settle into a standard two-guard, three-post lineup? Does she go all-in on length?

Or does Barnes try something completely different?

Let's break it down as the Wildcats head to Tuesday's Pac-12 media day:

Starters

Thomas and Reese are starting. That’s a given.