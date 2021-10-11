 Skip to main content
Wildcats' depth, versatility gives Adia Barnes options as she sets starting lineup
Arizona Women's Basketball

Wildcats' depth, versatility gives Adia Barnes options as she sets starting lineup

  • Updated

Arizona guard Madison Conner shoots over forward Aaronette Vonleh during their Oct. 1 practice at the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

With a few more weeks until tipoff of the new Arizona women’s basketball season, it’s time to talk starters and lineups.

In past years, this was a much easier task. Slot in Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Cate Reese. The three started every game of their UA careers, with McDonald and Thomas each averaging nearly 34 minutes per game.

Two-thirds of that group is still in Tucson.

But McDonald is gone, and now Barnes needs to fill those 34 minutes of playing time.

“We have so many amazing players on our team, (Nos.) 1-15 — all could start, all could play on any team in the country, honestly,” junior forward Koi Love said.

With this depth comes balance — and options. Does coach Adia Barnes go big as the Wildcats attempt to the Final Four? Does she go small? Does she settle into a standard two-guard, three-post lineup? Does she go all-in on length?

Or does Barnes try something completely different?

Let's break it down as the Wildcats head to Tuesday's Pac-12 media day:

Shaina Pellington should be penciled in as the Wildcats' starting point guard.

Starters

Thomas and Reese are starting. That’s a given.

Shaina Pellington is starting at point guard. She is coming off a summer of playing with Team Canada in the Olympics and the AmeriCup and said that she’s put in the work to read the defense better and to know all of her teammates’ tendencies — or where they want the ball and how hard that pass comes in.

Pellington "has one of the toughest roles on the team," Love said. "She could literally pass the ball to anybody but it's about making the right play every single time down the court and I think she's gotten so much better at that since we've started playing more and getting up and down."

Bendu Yeaney, who was a starter last year, could slot in at the other guard position.

Lauren Ware should play the other "big" position. She just won a gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup and as a freshman was the sponge that just kept improving before your eyes.

That's a pretty sound starting five.

But if you stop there, you’d be missing out on a lot of interesting looks.

The bench

At shooting guard alone, there are other Wildcats who are vying for a lot of playing time.

Oregon transfer Taylor Chavez shot 47.4% from 3-point range her sophomore year, when she played nearly 20 minutes per game and was the Pac-12’s Sixth Woman of the Year.

Junior Helena Pueyo not only hits "3s like layups," as Barnes likes to say, but is  an integral part of the defense, getting tips and steals and blocking shots with her long arms. When she is on the floor with Thomas and Yeaney — who are also known for their length — the Arizona defense is particularly disruptive.

Next up are two freshmen: Anna Gret Asi and Madi Conner. Conner joined the Wildcats in January and experienced the run to the title game. She’s come into this season stronger and knowing the system.

Asi was one of the three who earned their “A” last weekend for performing at a high level and doing things the right way. Both Conner and Asi can shoot.

The other guard is sophomore Derin Erdogan, who plays the point. She learned at the side of McDonald last season, played with her Turkish National Team this summer, and is now stronger and more fit.

The bigs are in an even tighter battle.

Love averaged nearly a double-double in last year’s shortened season at Vanderbilt. Alabama grad transfer Ariyah Copeland and freshman Netty Vonleh were the other two Wildcats who earned their “A” this weekend.

Vonleh arrived in Tucson ready to play. The Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year has good hands and footwork around the basket and is already a leader in the weight room.

Last season Copeland averaged 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds — and shot 61% from the field, tops in the Southeastern Conference. Two other forwards, senior Semaj Smith and freshman Gisela Sanchez, round out the roster.

What it means

This year’s squad has so much versatility that Barnes could mix and match at will. Thomas plays all five positions, Yeaney plays four, and Sanchez (3), Love (3 or 4) and Chavez (2) can also move all over the court.

How does a lineup that is post-heavy or shooter-heavy or even length-heavy stack up with the best of the best in the league and in the nation?

Only time will tell, but here are some other lineups that Barnes most likely is contemplating.

Option 1: Ware, Copeland, Reese, Vonleh, Thomas.

Option 2: Chavez, Asi, Love, Thomas, Reese, Ware.

Option 3: Pellington, Thomas, Pueyo, Connor, Copeland.

Option 4: Pueyo, Thomas, Yeaney, Ware, Chavez.

Option 5: Thomas, Reese, Pellington, Copeland, Love.

Option 6: Thomas, Chavez, Love, Ware and Reese.

Option 7: Pellington, Yeaney, Thomas, Copeland, Love.

Option 8: Pellington, Connor, Thomas, Love, Ware.

Option 9: Chavez, Pueyo, Thomas, Ware, Vonleh.

Mix and match this year's Wildcats any way you like. One thing is for sure: Arizona has the players — and the versatility — to compete at the highest level.

PJ Brown's preseason poll

The Pac-12 proved it was the best conference in the country last season, when two of its teams — Stanford and Arizona — battled it out for the National Championship in April.

This season it may be even more difficult to crack the top four spots. Here is PJ Brown's preseason poll:

1. Stanford. The Cardinal bring nearly everyone back from last year's national championship team and has brought in another top freshman class. As always, the x-factor is coach Tara VanDerveer.

2. Arizona. Others might be talking about what is missing (Aari McDonald), but those who know are looking at all the Wildcats have added. This may be the most balanced team UA coach Adia Barnes has had in her tenure.

3. Oregon. The Ducks have another talented roster; it will be a matter of when, not if, they put it all together.

4. UCLA.  The Bruins will be down one post player this season after sophomore Emily Bessoir tore her ACL. Coach Cori Close will rely on newcomers or possibly going with smaller lineups. Either way, the Bruins will still be one of the best in the Pac.

5. Washington State. Both Leger-Walker sisters return, along with Bella Murekatete. The Cougs won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season.

6. Oregon State. Who will earn time at guard now that Aleah Goodman has moved on? Coach Scott Rueck has brought in grad transfers Téa Adams and Emily Codding and had added freshmen Greta Kampschroeder and AJ Marotte to compete with Talia von Oelhoffen and Noelle Mannen.

7. USC. The Trojans will have a different look under new head coach Lindsay Gottlieb. They will have length with freshmen towers, Clarice Uche Akunwafo (6-6) and Rayah Marshall (6-4). Combine that with one of the best players in the league, junior Alissa Pili, and USC will be a tough out once again.

8. Colorado. The Buffs have a strong upperclassman core led by Mya Hollingshed, who is coming back for a fifth year. Junior sensation Jaylyn Sherrod is healthy again after playing in only 12 games last season. This could be the year that Colorado makes a jump in the Pac.

9.  Arizona State. The Sun Devils are coming off a transition year as a very young team. They have two big additions in grad transfer Mael Gilles and top-ranked freshman Meg Newman.

10. Utah. The Utes return sophomores Bryanna Maxwell and Emery Martin, who combined to score 501 of the Utes' 1,264 points last season.

11. Washington. New coach Tina Langley is coming off a WNIT Championship at Rice.

12. Cal. The Golden Bears suffered through a one-win season last year. Expect them to be more competitive, even though they'll hold the bottom spot in the league.

UA-Stanford rematch set for Jan. 30

Arizona's national championship game rematch with Stanford will air on ESPN2, part of a full women's basketball schedule unveiled by the UA on Monday.

The Jan. 30 game is the only regular-season matchup between the Cardinal and Wildcats, both of whom are coming off Final Four seasons. Stanford beat the UA 54-53 in the April 4 national title game in San Antonio.

The full schedule is below:

ARIZONA'S 2021-22 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Oct. 28: EASTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition), 6 p.m.

Nov. 5: ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, 5 p.m.

Nov. 12: vs. Louisville at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 15: TEXAS SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: MARIST, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25: vs. Vanderbilt at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 26: vs. DePaul at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Rutgers at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Dec. 3: at UC Riverside, time TBA

Dec. 9: NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: NEW MEXICO, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17: at NAU, time TBA

Dec. 19: vs. Texas at Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 31: at USC, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 2: at UCLA, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 7: WASHINGTON STATE, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 9: WASHINGTON, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 13: at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 15: at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 21: UTAH, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 23: COLORADO, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 28: at Cal, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 30: at Stanford, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 4: OREGON, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 6: OREGON STATE, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 11: at Arizona State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 13: ARIZONA STATE, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 18: WASHINGTON, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 20: WASHINGTON STATE, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 24: UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 26: USC, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

March 2-6: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

