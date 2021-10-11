Wildcats' depth, versatility gives Adia Barnes options as she sets starting lineup

With a few more weeks until tipoff of the new Arizona women’s basketball season, it’s time to talk starters and lineups.
In past years, this was a much easier task. Slot in Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Cate Reese. The three started every game of their UA careers, with McDonald and Thomas each averaging nearly 34 minutes per game.
Two-thirds of that group is still in Tucson.
But McDonald is gone, and now Barnes needs to fill those 34 minutes of playing time.
“We have so many amazing players on our team, (Nos.) 1-15 — all could start, all could play on any team in the country, honestly,” junior forward Koi Love said.
With this depth comes balance — and options. Does coach Adia Barnes go big as the Wildcats attempt to the Final Four? Does she go small? Does she settle into a standard two-guard, three-post lineup? Does she go all-in on length?
Or does Barnes try something completely different?
Let's break it down as the Wildcats head to Tuesday's Pac-12 media day:
Starters
Thomas and Reese are starting. That’s a given.
Shaina Pellington is starting at point guard. She is coming off a summer of playing with Team Canada in the Olympics and the AmeriCup and said that she’s put in the work to read the defense better and to know all of her teammates’ tendencies — or where they want the ball and how hard that pass comes in.
Pellington "has one of the toughest roles on the team," Love said. "She could literally pass the ball to anybody but it's about making the right play every single time down the court and I think she's gotten so much better at that since we've started playing more and getting up and down."
Bendu Yeaney, who was a starter last year, could slot in at the other guard position.
Lauren Ware should play the other "big" position. She just won a gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup and as a freshman was the sponge that just kept improving before your eyes.
That's a pretty sound starting five.
But if you stop there, you’d be missing out on a lot of interesting looks.
The bench
At shooting guard alone, there are other Wildcats who are vying for a lot of playing time.
Oregon transfer Taylor Chavez shot 47.4% from 3-point range her sophomore year, when she played nearly 20 minutes per game and was the Pac-12’s Sixth Woman of the Year.
Junior Helena Pueyo not only hits "3s like layups," as Barnes likes to say, but is an integral part of the defense, getting tips and steals and blocking shots with her long arms. When she is on the floor with Thomas and Yeaney — who are also known for their length — the Arizona defense is particularly disruptive.
Next up are two freshmen: Anna Gret Asi and Madi Conner. Conner joined the Wildcats in January and experienced the run to the title game. She’s come into this season stronger and knowing the system.
Asi was one of the three who earned their “A” last weekend for performing at a high level and doing things the right way. Both Conner and Asi can shoot.
The other guard is sophomore Derin Erdogan, who plays the point. She learned at the side of McDonald last season, played with her Turkish National Team this summer, and is now stronger and more fit.
The bigs are in an even tighter battle.
Love averaged nearly a double-double in last year’s shortened season at Vanderbilt. Alabama grad transfer Ariyah Copeland and freshman Netty Vonleh were the other two Wildcats who earned their “A” this weekend.
Vonleh arrived in Tucson ready to play. The Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year has good hands and footwork around the basket and is already a leader in the weight room.
Last season Copeland averaged 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds — and shot 61% from the field, tops in the Southeastern Conference. Two other forwards, senior Semaj Smith and freshman Gisela Sanchez, round out the roster.
What it means
This year’s squad has so much versatility that Barnes could mix and match at will. Thomas plays all five positions, Yeaney plays four, and Sanchez (3), Love (3 or 4) and Chavez (2) can also move all over the court.
How does a lineup that is post-heavy or shooter-heavy or even length-heavy stack up with the best of the best in the league and in the nation?
Only time will tell, but here are some other lineups that Barnes most likely is contemplating.
Option 1: Ware, Copeland, Reese, Vonleh, Thomas.
Option 2: Chavez, Asi, Love, Thomas, Reese, Ware.
Option 3: Pellington, Thomas, Pueyo, Connor, Copeland.
Option 4: Pueyo, Thomas, Yeaney, Ware, Chavez.
Option 5: Thomas, Reese, Pellington, Copeland, Love.
Option 6: Thomas, Chavez, Love, Ware and Reese.
Option 7: Pellington, Yeaney, Thomas, Copeland, Love.
Option 8: Pellington, Connor, Thomas, Love, Ware.
Option 9: Chavez, Pueyo, Thomas, Ware, Vonleh.
Mix and match this year's Wildcats any way you like. One thing is for sure: Arizona has the players — and the versatility — to compete at the highest level.