Wildcats dig deep, rally to top Eastern Washington in mostly quiet McKale Center

“The first half almost gave us the repetitions that we needed, so that we were better in the second half,” Miller said. “We really struggled in the last eight to 10 minutes of the first half but I thought we repaired ourselves at the beginning of the second, and our defense was just better overall in the second half.”

It also helped that the Wildcats played both halves with improving efforts from Tubelis, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. Tubelis hit only 2 of 8 field goals in the second half but had eight rebounds after halftime and his last field goal was a 14-foot baseline jumper with 1:37 left that helped UA clinch the game.

“He’s a lot like (former Wildcats) Zeke Nnaji and Deandre Ayton in that he has this uncanny touch from about 15 to 17 feet,” Miller said.

“You know, those tough baseline jump shots, elbow jumpers just inside the 3-point line.

“Sometimes you’re like ‘I don’t know if that’s a good shot.’ That is a good shot for him and I think his range will continue to grow and increase as he gets older and practices more.”

But, for now, Miller said the Wildcats are actually looking forward to not practicing, to actually play a bunch of games after COVID tore up the initial 10 days of their schedule.