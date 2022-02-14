Wildcats drop just two spots in AP Women's Poll after split with ASU

The Arizona Wildcats (18-4) weren't dinged too much following Friday's road loss to unranked ASU, dropping two spots to No. 8 in this week's AP Women's Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats won Sunday 62-58 in the rematch against the Sun Devils in Tucson to split the season series and finish the week 1-1. Arizona hasn't been ranked outside the top 10 since Nov. 23.

The top three teams remain unchanged from a week ago with South Carolina (23-1), Stanford (21-3) and Louisville (22-2) staying put. Michigan dropped out of the top 5 to No. 9 after two road losses, helping NC State (23-3) move up one spot to No. 4. Indiana (18-3) moved up two spots to round out the top 5.

The Wildcats and Cardinal are the only two ranked teams in the Pac-12 after Oregon split with Oregon State last week. The Ducks went from No. 24 to unranked but managed to pick up 52 votes — most among unranked teams.

ASU picked up one vote after beating the Cats once.

Arizona and Oregon are in a tie for second place in the Pac-12 regular season standings, both holding an 8-4 conference record with two weeks left before the conference tournament.

The Wildcats have a trip to the Washington schools on tap this week before hosting the L.A. teams.

