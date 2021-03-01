 Skip to main content
Wildcats drop two spots in AP poll after loss to ASU; Aari McDonald a finalist for Lieberman Award
editor's pick top story

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes brings her team over in a timeout before the Wildcats even the score and head into overtime in the second half during a game at the Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on February 28, 2021. Arizona State won in overtime 66-64.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats dropped two spots in the Associated Press poll, to No. 11 overall, in the hours following Sunday's overtime loss to rival Arizona State in Tempe.

Monday's news wasn't all bad, however.  The Wildcats' Aari McDonald has been named a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given annually to the nation's top point guard. McDonald, a senior, is averaging 19.4 points and 2.8 steals per game; both marks are tops in the Pac-12. She scored 30 points in Sunday's loss to the Sun Devils.

Arizona (15-4) will open Pac-12 Tournament play Thursday at 6 p.m. after earning a first-round bye. The game, against either 10th-seeded Utah or seventh-seeded Washington State, will air on Pac-12 Networks.

