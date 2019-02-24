UA assistant Austin Carroll leaves team to join hospitalized father

Acting UA assistant coach Austin Carroll missed Arizona’s game with Stanford on Sunday after leaving to visit his hospitalized father, John, in Massachusetts.

Now an assistant coach at Rhode Island, John Carroll was Kaleb Tarczewski’s travel-ball coach and mentor. Rhode Island said Carroll was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., but said it would have no further comment until more was known.

Arizona issued a statement saying “our thoughts are with the Carroll family, and we look forward to Austin rejoining the program when he is able.”