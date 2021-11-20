Wildcats embrace challenge of facing No. 4 Wolverines in Las Vegas finale

So, in a sense, it could be a win either way for the Wildcats.

“I think it's gonna be awesome,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said late Friday, after UA beat Wichita State 82-78 in overtime to reach the championship of the two-game bracket. “Whoever we play, we’ve got a great opportunity to play a great program and we're really looking forward to that.

“Then next week, we have a little time to digest these games and really learn from them as a team, individually and as coaches: 'How do we want to play different in some situational basketball? What are the things we did right? What are the things we did wrong?' And just kind of have an open and honest critique of ourselves.”

By blowing a 16-point second-half lead and then returning to beat Wichita State on Friday by holding the Shockers scoreless for the first 3½ minutes of overtime, the Wildcats already learned a few things. Like what can happen when they lose their way offensively and let up a little bit defensively.

The same pass-happy, efficient offensive team for most of the first half that Arizona had been over its first the games, the Wildcats took a 40-33 halftime lead. But then they missed their first 14 3-pointers of the second half while Wichita State went on a 16-2 run to cut the Wildcats’ lead to just a point, 56-55.