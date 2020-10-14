Wildcats expected to host multiteam event in McKale Center; NCAA grants extra eligibility

If adopted in January, the new NIL legislation would allow athletes to be paid for camps, clinics or private lessons, as well as for autographs and personal appearances. They would also be able to use crowdsourcing to fundraise for nonprofits, catastrophic events and family hardships as well as any educational expenses not covered by full cost-of-attendance scholarships.

The proposal would allow athletes to seek professional advice or representation for NIL purposes but schools would be prohibited from being involved in the promotion of an athlete’s business activity unless it was done as part of a student’s coursework or academic program — and from arranging or securing endorsements for athletes.

Meanwhile, in another proposal to be voted on in January, all Division I athletes would be allowed to transfer once without penalty starting in 2021-22. As of now, basketball, football baseball and men’s ice hockey transfers have to sit out a year at their new school unless they are granted a waiver to play right away.

UA has been successful getting waivers lately: Guard Jemarl Baker was allowed to play last season after transferring from Kentucky, where a knee injury limited his career, while Georgetown transfer James Akinjo was allowed to play immediately this season despite transferring from the Hoyas in December.