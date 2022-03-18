Wildcats fans excited, confident as McKale Center hosts NCAA Tournament

In the span of 15 minutes, a student employee made two separate merchandise drops to The A-Store at McKale Center, navigating a hand truck piled high with boxes of T-shirts through the line of fans.

As of Friday morning, the UA had sold 9,000 tickets for Saturday's games. Wildcats coach Adia Barnes said Friday's afternoon that while she was still hoping for a sellout, she thought at least 12,000 or 13,000 fans would attend.

"Most teams aren't prepared to play in front of 12, 13, 14,000 people, and that's how many we're going to have," Barnes said. "It's a very tough environment, it's very hard to play here and we know that and that's an advantage for us."

Longtime fan Nancy Billeci didn't make it out to Friday's open practice, but she was gearing up for a Saturday evening full of tournament play at McKale.

"I'll be there to watch the other game, too, to scout out the next opponent," Bilecci said. "Hopefully, they don't take anyone lightly."

A season ticket holder since 1996, Bilecci has been a fan of the Wildcats' women's basketball team since moving to Tucson in 1994.

She attends Barnes' weekly radio show at Flora's Market Run during the season.