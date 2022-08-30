Wildcats freshman Lemyah Hylton already feeling the heat — and liking it

Two words sum up why Lemyah Hylton is a Wildcat: Adia Barnes.

OK, two more: The weather.

"First and foremost, it’s really hot here," Hylton said. "I do love the heat, especially because Canada we don't have that — or we (only) have for two months,": she said. "And just the basketball, (Arizona’s) style of play. It is very defense-oriented. And that's something that I'm really looking forward to. I take on pride on defense. That's something that I'm definitely going to represent in my game here. And I can tell that that's one of Coach Adia’s core values.

“I just love Adia Barnes. She sold me from the get-go. She’s super real. … I think she does have a true genuine soul. I think she does look for the greatest good for the greatest amount of people on the team. And you can definitely tell that through the way she is engaged with her community … and that the people of Tucson love her. That's just something that I want to be a part of and she's someone that I wanted to be coached by.”

The 5-foot-11-inch freshman guard from Mississagua, Ontario, moved to Tucson in July after bringing home silver for Team Canada in the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship.

Hylton's tenacious defense should fit the Arizona program perfectly. She averaged 21.2 points, seven rebounds, 1.8 steals and 4.2 assists per game for London, Ontario’s Southwest Academy Girls Prep High School.

"I take a lot of pride in (my defense)," Hylton said. "I need to stay focused on my task — shut down (defense). If I know my task, I'm sticking to it. I stick to myself within it and (what) I need to do to perform well for the team.”

Arizona began recruiting Hylton in the ninth grade. Heading into her senior season of high school, Hylton realized she had a strong connection with Barnes. An official visit sealed the deal, and she picked Arizona over offers from teams like Maryland and Alabama.

Hylton, a four-star recruit who was ranked No. 85 nationally by ESPN, is part of a freshman class that's widely considered the best in Wildcats history. Arizona's 2022 roster also includes forward Maya Nnaji, a five-star recruit who is rated the ninth-best recruit in her class by ESPN; Paris Clark, a five-star guard ranked 21st; and four-star guard Kailyn Gilbert, ranked No. 31.

Hylton never has to look far for motivation — or coaching. Her oldest brother, Laquan, is an assistant men's basketball coach at Niagara College in Toronto. They work on fundamentals together. He watches her film of her games and gives tips and guidance focusing on improving.

Hylton calls him "my biggest role model."

"I've always just really looked up to him," Hylton said. "I personally want to also just play for him because he didn't get the same opportunities that I've gotten. He's motivation for me to also play harder. …

"He's always been a huge part of my development piece. … Even when I'm here and I'm in the gym getting shots up, he's literally telling me, 'Be confident. Do this, do that.'"

The biggest lesson she has learned from her older brother?

"Confidence in myself and trying to not do something that I'm not at yet — if that makes sense. Like trying not to do something that's (ahead of) me," Hylton said. "Just continuing to work on my strengths and eventually build on my weaknesses. That's been a huge thing for me. Let's say I'm not shooting the 3 well, but I know I'm really good at defense. (I need to) primarily stick with my defense and stick with what works with me is something that he's always helped me with."

Hylton said she's excited to play in front of Arizona fans for the first time. The Wildcats will open their 2022-23 season Nov. 10 against NAU.