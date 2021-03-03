Wildcats get special surprise, 'Party in the Sky' as they travel to tournament

In the most unusual of seasons, the Arizona Wildcats deserved something special.

Coach Adia Barnes and Jessika Carrington, the UA’s director of operations, cooked up a surprise as the Wildcats departed for the Pac-12 Tournament on Tuesday.

As the Wildcats walked to their team bus to take them to the airport, they were surrounded and cheered on — at a distance — by UA football coach Jedd Fisch and his team, the Wilbur and Wilma mascots, athletic department staffers and some fans.

“I think stuff like that is just special,” Barnes said. “I think our players should be proud of that, because people are really invested in our program. They care about us. To have the fans there — they haven’t been to a game all year. They’ve only been watching us on TV. To take their time out of their day and come down to McKale to see us off, I think it’s really nice. And our players should be thankful for that.”

The fun continued on the charter flight to Las Vegas. Carrington planned a “Party in the Sky” to help the Wildcats get excited for the postseason.