Wildcats hang tough but fall at Stanford in rematch of title game

STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Brink dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, leading reigning national champion and No. 2 Stanford past eighth-ranked Arizona 75-69 on Sunday in a long-anticipated rematch of the NCAA title game.

Brink raised both arms in joy as the final buzzer sounded.

Sophomore Jana Van Gytenbeek came off the bench and contributed career-bests of six 3-pointers and 18 points as Stanford (16-3, 7-0 Pac-12) remained unbeaten in Pac-12 play with its eighth straight win since falling 65-61 at No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21.

Cate Reese scored 17 points for Arizona, which lost the the NCAA championship game in April 54-53 to the Cardinal in an unprecedented all-Pac-12 final. Stanford captured just the third national title in program history and first since 1992.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes vowed from before this new season started to push her Wildcats to be better from the positive experience, even in losing.