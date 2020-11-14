 Skip to main content
Wildcats have a chance to make program history in Wednesday's NBA Draft
Wildcats have a chance to make program history in Wednesday's NBA Draft

Arizona guard Nico Mannion, left, and forward Zeke Nnaji are both expected to be taken sometime in Wednesday’s draft.

 Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Without an NCAA Tournament to polish things up, Arizona produced a 2019-20 season that was unremarkable by the program’s lofty standards.

But there’s still one more chance for the 2019-20 Wildcats to stand out in their history book. They could generate three first-round picks in the same draft for the first time in program history.

Arizona has had 22 first-round picks in history, but never more than two in one year. And that’s only happened three times — including once in the Sean Miller era, when Stanley Johnson went eighth and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went 23rd in the 2015 draft.

NBA mock drafts suggest there’s less than a 50% chance it’ll happen this year, with Josh Green, Nico Mannion and forward Zeke Nnaji on the board. Only Green appears to be a near-certain first rounder, while Nnaji and Mannion are projected in that late-first round to mid-second round range where anything can happen.

“The lower end of the first round makes sense to me on all three of them,” said former Lipscomb standout Jerry Meyer, who has watched all three for years as an analyst for 247Sports.com.

But no matter what, there’s another source of intrigue: Nobody really knows which former UA player will be picked first, who has the most upside or who will have the best NBA career.

Is it Green because of his jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism, improving shooting and defensive potential?

Is it Green’s longtime buddy, Mannion, who has on-court savvy, a wide array of shots he can make and well-regarded athleticism?

Some experts believe Zeke Nnaji has the potential to be an NBA standout but a lower “floor” than his UA teammates,

Or maybe it’s Nnaji, who came out of (almost) nowhere to lead the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding last season with a remarkable efficiency, despite not having the high school recruiting hype that Green and Mannion bathed in.

While Green is generally regarded as the most likely of the three to go first, UA grad and NBA scout Matt Babcock isn’t so sure. The son of a former NBA player personnel director, with two uncles who have been NBA general manager, Babcock posted a mock draft with Nnaji going 17th, well before Green (28th) and Mannion (45th).

“Zeke’s draft stock seems to be peaking at the right time, as the draft is right around the corner,” Babcock told the Star. “I fully expect Zeke to be a first-round pick, and it’s even possible that he could be the first Wildcat selected.”

Meyer also said he thought Nnaji had the most upside of the three — but possibly also the most downside.

“If you want to take a flyer, it might be Zeke,” Meyer said. “With Nico and Josh, obviously they’re going to get better but in a sense, it’s sort of what you see is what you get. They have a lower upside than Nnaji.

“It’s kind of like projecting what they will look like, say, six years down the road: I feel pretty assured with (Green and Mannion) that it won’t be that far off. But with Zeke, you have that hesitation of ‘Who knows, man, this dude can explode.’

“Maybe he a lower floor — there might be a higher probability he could flame out compared to Josh or Nico — but there’s a possibility he might turn into something really special. He’s 6-11, can run, rebound and he has the potential to really expand his offense.”

Josh Green’s athleticism could make him extra attractive to NBA executives.

In a sense, even Green’s upside may be seen in varied terms. Babcock said he’s heard rumors that Green could be “as a high mid-first round option by some teams and as more of a second-round option for others,” while he was less optimistic about Mannion, who was considered a lottery pick before he suited up at Arizona.

Part of the reason for Mannion’s high draft stock out of high school was his appearance for Italy’s senior national team in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game, when —as a 17-year-old — he scored nine points in 29 minutes against the Netherlands.

Mannion also excelled for the World team in the Nike Hoop Summit in April 2019, with Babcock saying he played well throughout the week of practices beforehand and in the game.

“I walked away from that event thinking that Nico was a surefire lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Babcock said. “But with the combination of an up-and-down freshman season and an extremely deep group of point guards this year, Mannion’s draft status seems to be very unstable, to say the least.

“As a fellow Wildcat myself, I’m surely hoping that he will be selected in the first round, but I fear that he is more likely to be a second-round pick at this point. The good news for Nico is that regardless of where he’s selected I’m confident he will have a fair opportunity to earn success in the NBA.”

Up next

• What: 2020 NBA Draft

• When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

• TV: ESPN

• Radio: 1490-AM

Arizona's NBA Draft first-round picks

Arizona’s first round picks in the NBA Draft:

2018: Deandre Ayton, 1st, Phoenix

2017: Lauri Markkanen, 7th, Minnesota

2015: Stanley Johnson, 8th, Detroit

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, 23rd, Portland

2014: Aaron Gordon, 4th, Orlando

2013: Solomon Hill, 23rd, Indiana

2011:Derrick Williams, 2nd, Minnesota

2009: Jordan Hill, 8th, New York

2008: Jerryd Bayless, 11th, Indiana

2005: Channing Frye, 8th, New York

2004: Andre Iguodala, 9th, Philadelphia

2001: Richard Jefferson, 13th, Houston

1999: Jason Terry, 10th, Atlanta

1998: Mike Bibby, 2nd, Vancouver

Michael Dickerson, 14th, Houston

1995: Damon Stoudamire, 7th, Toronto

1994: Khalid Reeves, 12th, Miami

1993: Chris Mills, 22nd, Cleveland

1991: Brian Williams, 10th, Orlando

1989: Sean Elliott, 3rd, San Antonio

Anthony Cook, 24th, Phoenix

1979: Larry Demic, 9th, New York

Note: The Arizona program also counts Leon Wood as one of its first-round picks. Wood played for Arizona as a freshman before transferring to Cal State Fullerton. He was taken No. 10 overall by Philadelphia in 1984.

Arizona's 2020 NBA Draft prospects

Arizona’s three NBA Draft prospects:

Josh Green

Shooting guard

Sydney, Australia/Phoenix

Age: 19

Height: 6 feet 4.5 inches

Weight 214 pounds

Wingspan: 6-10

Arizona stats: 12.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 42.4 FG%, 36.1 3FG%, 78.0 FT%

Projected draft range: 17-33

Zeke Nnaji

Power forward

Hopkins, Minn.

Age: 19

Height 6-9.25

Weight: 247

Wingspan: 7-2

Arizona stats: 16.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 57.0 FG%, 29.4 3FG%, 76.0% FT

Projected draft range: 27-33

Nico Mannion

Point guard

Siena, Italy/Phoenix

Age: 19

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Wingspan: 6-2.5

Arizona stats: 14.0 ppg, 5.3 apg, 39.2 FG%, 32.7 3FG%, 79.7 FT%

Projected draft range: 21-39

NOTES: Height (without shoes), weight and wingspan measurements from NBA Draft Combine testing except for Mannion, who was not included in NBA results. Mannion's numbers are estimated based on previous listings. 

Draft range is as stated by Hoops Hype's aggregate mock draft.

Where the mocks have Arizona's players

Arizona's three NBA Draft prospects are landing in different orders on mock NBA Draft boards:

Mock drafts that forecast both rounds:

ESPN.com: Josh Green 22, Zeke Nnaji 29, Nico Mannion 35

NBADraft.net: Green 21, Mannion 23, Nnaji 27

Sports Illustrated: Green 28, Nnaji 33, Mannion 34

USA Today Rookie Wire: Green 27, Mannion 30, Nnaji 33

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie): Green 22, Nnaji 33, Mannion 39

Babcock Hoops: Nnaji 17, Green 28, Mannion 46

CBS (Gary Parrish): Green 23, Mannion 29, Nnaji 35

Mock drafts that forecast only the first round:

The Ringer: Green 18, Nnaji 23.

The Athletic (John Hollinger): Green 23, Nnaji 29

LA Times: Green 16, Mannion 28

CBS (Kyle Boone): No UA players

