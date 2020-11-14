Wildcats have a chance to make program history in Wednesday's NBA Draft

“It’s kind of like projecting what they will look like, say, six years down the road: I feel pretty assured with (Green and Mannion) that it won’t be that far off. But with Zeke, you have that hesitation of ‘Who knows, man, this dude can explode.’

“Maybe he a lower floor — there might be a higher probability he could flame out compared to Josh or Nico — but there’s a possibility he might turn into something really special. He’s 6-11, can run, rebound and he has the potential to really expand his offense.”

In a sense, even Green’s upside may be seen in varied terms. Babcock said he’s heard rumors that Green could be “as a high mid-first round option by some teams and as more of a second-round option for others,” while he was less optimistic about Mannion, who was considered a lottery pick before he suited up at Arizona.

Part of the reason for Mannion’s high draft stock out of high school was his appearance for Italy’s senior national team in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game, when —as a 17-year-old — he scored nine points in 29 minutes against the Netherlands.

Mannion also excelled for the World team in the Nike Hoop Summit in April 2019, with Babcock saying he played well throughout the week of practices beforehand and in the game.