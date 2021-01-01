Wildcats 'have more of a job to do' in regular season after self-imposed NCAA Tournament ban

“Until you go through it, you never really know,” Miller said. “It’s not something that I recommend or wish that any coach has to do. It’s not an easy day. But like a lot of things here, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re doing the best that we can. And we’re attempting to move forward.”

Miller told them the school had decided that it would sit out this postseason, meaning their season will end no matter what on March 6, in a home game against Arizona State.

Maybe that’ll be enough to settle the school’s infractions case, or maybe not. It won’t likely be known for many more months whether Arizona’s self-imposed penalty will be accepted or added to by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

The school’s goal may be to effectively trade sitting out this postseason for being allowed to take a potentially better team to the 2021-22 tournament. But if the 8-1 Wildcats go on to prove worthy of an NCAA Tournament berth, the short-term loss will sting.

“It was very difficult,” UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said of Miller’s speech. “I know it weighed on Coach heavily. Not just the staff and players but all of us have worked long hours to make this work.”