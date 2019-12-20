Wildcats 'have to be ready' for Red Storm's swarming defense, breakneck pace

“They force a high amount of turnovers, play at a very, very fast tempo, an excellent driving team. We have to be ready.”

Sophomore Jemarl Baker appeared confident they will be. The Wildcats have had two off days and four practices since losing to Gonzaga last Saturday, giving them time to rest, finish up final exams and prepare for their final nonconference game.

“They play really fast and we haven't really played against a team that's going to press as much as they do,” Baker said Friday, before the Wildcats flew to San Francisco. “We just have to stay poised, just think the game -- try not to get sped up too much but we have to attack at the same time.”

Baker and Nico Mannion will be at the front lines of St. John’s pressure, though Mannion hasn’t had an issue with ballhandling -- he has posted a 3.7-1 assist-turnover ratio in his last five games -- as much as he’s struggled to shoot lately.

Mannion has shot just 24.1% from the field over his last four games, though Miller wasn’t necessarily blaming him for shooting too quickly more than anyone else.