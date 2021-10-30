Wildcats 'have to put puzzle pieces together' if they hope to make Final Four return

There are a number of things that make the 2021-22 season different from any in Arizona women’s basketball history.

Start with this: The Wildcats are coming off their first-ever trip to the Final Four. By making a run through the NCAA Tournament and to within one basket of a national championship, the Wildcats won fans from across the country.

Everything has changed — including the UA’s expectations. Not only do the Wildcats want to return to the Final Four this season; this time, they want to win it all. Arizona’s players have been hitting the weight room harder, staying after practice to shoot or work on perfecting their game on their own during days off.

There’s another reason why this season will be so different: Aari McDonald is gone, off to the WNBA following a career that ranks among the best in UA history, in any sport. The Wildcats must find a way to replace her production if they hope to rise to the top of the sport.

“It’s hard,” coach Adia Barnes said. “You don’t find someone like her.”