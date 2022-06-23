Wildcats hire former West Virginia coach as special assistant to Adia Barnes

The Arizona women's basketball team has hired the former associate head coach at West Virginia as a special assistant to coach Adia Barnes, while also announcing two other hires for the 2022-23 season.

Bett Shelby has spent the last 13 years as an on-court coach, and the last three as a the top aide at West Virginia. She also has coaching experience at North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Seton Hall.

Shelby's position is a new one under Barnes, who led the Wildcats to the national championship game in 2021. Shelby joins new director of basketball operations Kayla Scott, formerly of Stephen F. Austin, and new content producer Zane Barnes.

Barnes called Shelby "one of the most proven coaches and recruiters in the nation."

"No one matches Bett's energy, determination or work ethic," Barnes said. "She has been a critical piece of some of the best programs in the nation. Her coaching experience, knowledge, and expertise will help us reach another level. Bett has signed top recruiting classes, numerous All-Americans, and she knows what is takes to operate and compete at the highest level. She will directly assist me in multiple aspects of the program both on and off the court. There is no doubt that she is Made For It, and she will leave a legacy. I can't wait to start this journey with Bett as part of our staff."

Shelby said she's excited to learn from Barnes, who she called "a proven winner." She'll work alongside a Wildcats staff that includes on-court coaches Salvo Coppa, Ashley Davis and Erin Grant.

"I look forward to helping her to continue to carry out her championship vision for the program," Shelby said. "The sky is the limit for what can be accomplished here at Arizona, and I can't wait to get started."

Scott comes to Arizona after six seasons at SFA. Before that, she spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Cameron University and Western Texas College.

Scott is a 2013 graduate of Howard Payne, where she played basketball.

Barnes — no relation to the head coach — worked with Cincinnati's athletic programs and was a game day video editor for the NFL's Bengals during the 2021 season.

