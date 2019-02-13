By the numbers

30-36

Pac-12 teams' collective road record in conference play, a 45.5-percent mark that's on pace to be the highest since the league expanded in 2011-12.

42-48

Pac-12 road teams' combined record in the 2007-08 season. The 46.7-percent mark is the highest combined road winning percentage in league history.

8

Pac-12 weekend road sweeps through six weeks this season, two shy of the record of 10 set in 2016-17.