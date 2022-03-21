Wildcats hoops fans reflect on sport's history, look towards team's future

"I had tickets to the men's and women's, but they were so expensive, I had to split them with a group of women who were lawyers," she said.

Alexander remembers fondly watching now coach Adia Barnes play for Joan Bonvicini, saying she loved watching the passion in the latter's work in the late-1990s.

When Bonvicini left, Alexander watched as much of Niya Butts' tenure as she could endure, but eventually took a break from the games. But even though she wasn't there in person, Alexander was still holding pep rallies for the team at the nursing home where she worked and always held them close to her heart.

"When Adia came back, I was there," she said.

These days, Alexander is a staple at games, attending with about a dozen of her friends, who she found easy to recruit after the Wildcats' WNIT success in 2019.

"It's so exciting to feel that championship feeling. I was there in 1976 at Indiana University as a grad student and we won every game," she said. "That's the last time any basketball team has made it through the whole season and finals without losing, so I know what that championship feeling is like and the luck and dedication it takes. And we almost did it last year."