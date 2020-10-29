Wildcats' hoops schedule includes two more Pac-12 games, as expected; few other surprises

The idea of scheduling more than the traditional two games in a weekend was also thrown out but could be revisited if necessary.

“This notion of pods is something that we definitely have on our radar,” Zaninovich said. “We’re confident that if we needed to pivot to that, we could come up with solutions to limit the travel. But the guidance we got is once we got into the guaranteed daily (COVID) testing, the travel would not be quite as risky. This is all being guided by medical advice.”

Essentially, this season’s league schedule is the final year of the Pac-12’s rotating, 18-game rotation plus two games added back to the schedule that will be played in December. In Arizona’s case, the Wildcats were given back a Dec. 2 home game against Colorado and told to play Stanford on Dec. 19 — but the Wildcats will not host Utah nor play at Cal.

The unbalanced 18-game rotation replaced the Pac-10’s round-robin 18-game schedule when Colorado and Utah joined the league in 2011-12. Under the rotation, each team faces its geographic rival twice a season and misses one two-game road trip and one two-game home set, with all teams playing their rival 20 times over the decade and everyone else 16 times each.