Wildcats' hoops slate likely to include multi-team events, bubbles; Red-Blue Game unlikely

(Guarantee or “buy” games are one-time single games in which an opponent is paid a guarantee in lieu of a share in gate and/or television revenue. UA is paying those teams between $90,000-$95,000 this season.)

Gonzaga coach Mark Few told the Spokane Spokesman-Review that the UA-Gonzaga game will likely be moved to a future season, and Reynolds said the Illinois game remains in a “holding pattern” and may be postponed in part because of the Illini’s other obligations.

Games against Loyola Marymount and Wyoming were contracted after COVID-19 hit, and thus include a “travel and play restrictions” clause that says if there is any modification in the 2020-21 schedule by the NCAA or the teams’ respective conferences, both sides will make efforts to reschedule.

As a result, Reynolds said those games will likely be moved to a future season. The force majeure clauses in the NAU and Northern Colorado contracts say that neither school is liable if there is a war, disaster or “order of any government, court or regulatory body having jurisdiction” preventing the game to be played.

But the fuzziness of that language could be a moot point, since Reynolds says both games may be moved into December. Besides, athletic director Dave Heeke indicated, nobody is playing hardball with the contracts at this point.