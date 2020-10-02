Wildcats 'hopeful' they can host multi-team event as part of a home-only nonconference slate

“It’s a crazy year,” Reynolds said. “It costs money to play home games, but more to play the road games and you start to bring a lot more into question as far as how testing is gonna work when you’re there and you have to stay in a hotel and go on a plane.”

Besides, if the Pac-12 sticks with the current plan for its new 20-game schedule, the Wildcats will still have early-season opportunities against Colorado and Stanford. Both teams are loaded with experience and could be nationally ranked at some point in the season.

As of now, Colorado is scheduled to visit McKale Center on Dec. 2 and the Wildcats are to play at Stanford on Dec. 19 in games that were added back from the rotation that forms the conference’s annual 18-game schedules.

Pac-12 teams are expected to keep their December add-on games, though coaches are now working together to shift those games to other dates if needed to accommodate their nonconference schedules.

Since the NCAA lopped off the first two weeks of the season, preventing play until Nov. 25, many teams are trying to push back some early nonconference games beyond that date, and/or deal with MTEs that may have shifted sites or dates — or have been canceled altogether.