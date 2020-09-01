Wildcats' James Akinjo can play immediately — whenever that is

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior VP for basketball, said last month he was considering start dates ranging from Nov. 10-Dec. 4, and there’s little doubt that Pac-12 coaches won’t want to be left behind if other teams are playing.

Meanwhile, the waiver means the Wildcats can evaluate Akinjo fully on the court this fall instead of having to provisionally formulate an early rotation without him in case the Pac-12 pivots back to November or early December.

Akinjo is expected to start or at least play a major role in the backcourt, although the Wildcats have a number of other well-qualified point or combo guards, including returnee Jemarl Baker, grad transfer Terrell Brown and Estonian freshman Kerr Kriisa.

Akinjo “is an impact player and a fierce competitor,” UA coach Sean Miller said in a statement, “and his experience will be invaluable for us this year as we welcome so many young players to our program.”

The Big East’s freshman of the year in 2018-19, when he averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 assists per game, Akinjo played in seven games for the Hoyas last season before transferring amid Georgetown’s offcourt controversy.