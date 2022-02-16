Wildcats know last-place Washington 'hungry for a win' as regular season wraps

Arizona is getting ready for its final road trip of the regular season.
The eighth-ranked Wildcats will play at Washington on Friday night, then take on Washington State on Sunday afternoon. Friday marks the first matchup between the UA and last-place Washington this season; the teams' Jan. 9 game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Huskies' program. That game will not be made up.
The Huskies are 0-10 in Pac-12 play this season and have only five wins overall. Those totals can be deceiving: Washington battled Oregon to within seven points earlier this season; on Sunday, the Huskies lost to UCLA by eight points.
“To me, honestly, the scariest teams to play are teams like Washington. There's nothing to lose. They are hungry for a win,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said Wednesday. “We learned our lesson with Cal a couple of years ago, so (we) do not want to repeat that. I think for us, it's (about) being focused. You treat everybody with respect, and we know we can get beat by Washington. We have to go in there and play well.”
This is the time of the year for upsets. To avoid suffering one, Arizona must play with a sense of urgency. A slow start in Friday's game against Arizona State led to a loss.
“The learning lesson from Friday is we can't just show up and think we're going to win — that's not how it works," Barnes said. "I think just moving forward, your approach to games, your focus during games from the get-go is extremely important. Every team in the Pac-12 is good, and every team can get a win. You see every year what happens; at the end of the year, Cal always upsets someone or Washington will upset someone. We saw in the Pac-12 Tournament … It happens. You have to be ready for every single game.”
No pressure now
Barnes said her team isn't feeling any pressure to return to the Final Four, even though — at No. 8 nationally and coming off an appearance in the national championship game — expectations are high.
“No one is going to sit here in America and think, ‘Oh, Arizona should go to the Championship game,’” Barnes said. “I don't think we're there yet. I think that we have a good system and I think we're playing was a team. I think we've surprised people from where we're at. I think no one in the world would have thought we'd be a top-10 team. I think that we're learning and we're getting better and I'm hoping … my goal is for us to catch the momentum at the right time and improve in the next three weeks, so we get hot again. That's what we hope to do.”
Third time's a charm?
For the third consecutive year, Barnes has made the watch list for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year award. She was a finalist for the award two years ago; last year, she was a semifinalist.
The 15-person watch list includes Tara VanDerveer of Stanford; South Carolina's Dawn Staley; Kim Mulkey of LSU — and Kelly Rae Finley, a former UA assistant coach under Barnes who's now the acting coach at Florida.
Will this be Barnes’ year?
“I’m always on that list and never seem to win it. One day, maybe in 20 years, hopefully I can win it,” Barnes said with a laugh. “It’s great to be on the list with amazing coaches and people that are doing some tremendous things with their programs. I'm just honored obviously, but you know, whenever you're on the list with Tara, (UConn coach) Geno (Auriemma), or (South Carolina coach) Dawn (Staley), you're like, ‘OK, I'm not winning.’ … It’s a good honor, because I would have never thought six years ago that (I) would have been on the list.”
If fifth year senior Sam Thomas had a vote, she'd give it to Barnes.
“I’m a little biased, but I think she’s an awesome coach,” Thomas said. “Not only just basketball skills, but she's also a mother. She cares about us as players; she worries about us off the court, makes sure we're OK just checking in on us just as a normal mom would. Then obviously just what she's been able to do with this program in such a short amount of time. She took this place from six wins to now making it to the national championship (game). She'll say like, ‘Oh, it’s the players, they help.’ But we come here because of her, so it’s really a lot owed to her. I hope she does get it.”
Proud to be a role model
Barnes’ platform grew last spring, when she spoke up for working moms and working women while leading the Wildcats to the Final Four.
She said Wednesday it's "really cool to be a voice" for those groups.
Being a working mom is "very hard," Barnes said. "I understand why women can't do it, because there are days, I don't feel like I can, so I think that I understand that. I think it gives women hope and I'm so happy for that.”
Barnes added that being a role model "is an honor, not a burden and you have to take that with pride.”
Of course, there are times when Barnes forgets that everyone is watching. Take the gray uniforms that the team wore recently.
“Some people loved it; a lot of people hate it,” Barnes said. “You get 50 emails that they loved it and you get 50 that they hated it. Every decision has that.”
Rim shots
• Thomas released a new Valentine’s Day T-shirt on her website, samthomas14.com. Thomas will donate 10% of proceeds from the "Spread Love the Sam Thomas Way" shirts to the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson.
“I feel like it's my time to like give back and now that I have a little bit more money to give back, I feel like it's a perfect opportunity with the clothing line,” Thomas said.
Expect more releases, including limited-edition basketball shorts, when the NCAA Tournament starts next month.
• The trip to Pullman, Washington is among the most dreaded on the Wildcats' schedule. Why?
“It's a weird trip,” Barnes said. “It's cold there for us. We're not used to that. It's usually snowing. It's hard to (get to), but it's … it's manageable. We got upset there last year. It (was) a very close game this year (in McKale Center). They're a good team. I think they're a lot better than their record. They can score really well. Really hard to guard with a lot of shooters. It's just a tough trip.”