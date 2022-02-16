Wildcats know last-place Washington 'hungry for a win' as regular season wraps

Arizona is getting ready for its final road trip of the regular season.

The eighth-ranked Wildcats will play at Washington on Friday night, then take on Washington State on Sunday afternoon. Friday marks the first matchup between the UA and last-place Washington this season; the teams' Jan. 9 game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Huskies' program. That game will not be made up.

The Huskies are 0-10 in Pac-12 play this season and have only five wins overall. Those totals can be deceiving: Washington battled Oregon to within seven points earlier this season; on Sunday, the Huskies lost to UCLA by eight points.

“To me, honestly, the scariest teams to play are teams like Washington. There's nothing to lose. They are hungry for a win,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said Wednesday. “We learned our lesson with Cal a couple of years ago, so (we) do not want to repeat that. I think for us, it's (about) being focused. You treat everybody with respect, and we know we can get beat by Washington. We have to go in there and play well.”

This is the time of the year for upsets. To avoid suffering one, Arizona must play with a sense of urgency. A slow start in Friday's game against Arizona State led to a loss.