Wildcats land Esmery Martinez, a former West Virginia star who signed with LSU two weeks ago

The Arizona Wildcats' roster rebuild continued on Wednesday with the addition of another Big 12 star.

Esmery Martinez, a first-team All-Big 12 performer at West Virginia in 2020-21, posted to social media that she's committed to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-2-inch combo guard/forward joins former Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields, who announced Sunday night that she would be joining the UA. The Wildcats have lost seven players to the transfer portal and a handful more to graduation since advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A native of the Dominican Republic who attended high school in Tennessee, Martinez played three seasons at West Virginia. Here best season came in 2020-21, when she averaged 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds on the way to all-conference honors. Her numbers fell to 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a junior, though her 3-point shooting improved noticeably. Martinez hit 20 of her 50 attempts, a year after hitting 9 of 30 on the way to second-team all-league honors.

She finished her WVU career with 25 double-doubles.

Martinez's commitment to Arizona is a bit of a surprise. LSU announced April 24 that it had signed Martinez. At the time, coach Kim Mulkey called Martinez "a versatile player that can play a multitude of positions. Esmery is also a tenacious rebounder and defender and will fit right into our system in Baton Rouge!"

