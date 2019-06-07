Second basketball coach receives prison sentence

Former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans was sentenced to three months in prison Friday, the same length given to former UA assistant Book Richardson on Thursday.

U.S. District Court judge Edgardo Ramos also assigned Evans to work 100 hours of community service and forfeit the $22,000 in bribes Evans admitted to taking.

Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 but Ramos said Evans' actions were "perhaps more egregious" than those of Richardson or former USC coach Tony Bland, who received only two years of probation after admitting to taking $4,100. Prosecutors said Evans repeatedly solicited the bribes and traveled around the country for them.

A fourth coach charged as a result of the college basketball investigation, former Auburn coach Chuck Person, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9 after pleading guilty to taking $91,500 in bribes.