Wildcats' Lauren Ware enters NIL game, signing deal with Moolah Kicks

Call it picky. Call it discerning.

Lauren Ware says she just waited for the right opportunity to come her way. It had to be the right product for her to endorse.

On June 11, the UA women's basketball player announced that she signed her first Name, Image and Likeness deal, with Moolah Kicks. Ware will be a brand ambassador for the company that is focused on providing performance gear for women’s basketball, starting with sneakers. It is billed as “by and for female ballers.”

Moolah Kicks reached out to Ware through Instagram; she checked them out and decided it was the right fit for her.

“It’s obviously a good cause — it’s for women,” Ware said. “I’m really big on women empowerment and equality in sports, especially. I think this was a good organization for me to be a part of for my first NIL deal because it is a little smaller. It's not so much of a big corporation, but I think it's for a good cause. And I'm happy to be part of it.

“I’ve had a couple of other things reach out to me. I’m not picky on what I’m doing, but I’m not going to do something that I don’t necessarily believe in or think it’ll be beneficial. I think this is a really good one because obviously it's for a good cause. It's what I stand for and I want to help them out.

"That’s something for me when I am looking for making an NIL deal, I want it to be something that I stand for and that is going to be good for my reputation and my brand.”

Ware will be just focusing on this endorsement for now, yet is hoping for more in the future.

She wasn’t alone in taking her time to dip her toe on the NIL court. Former Wildcat Sam Thomas starting a clothing line and inked a deal with Eegee’s towards the end of last season. Cate Reese signed on with Newegg, an online technology retail company, during the NCAA Tournament.

“In-season I think it’s kind of hard … it’s a lot to deal with,” Ware said. “… Sam’s done multiple deals and it is a lot of work to keep up with like the contracts and everything. I think for our players, at least speaking for them, I think it was more of a timing thing. The summer is a good time for us to do the NIL deals and make the money from that because I think we have more free time.

"I think as athletes our season is our important time to focus. We're not so worried about making money off the court. It's more like focusing on what we're doing right now. I think the summer was a good time for us and the other players to take advantage of the NIL stuff.

“My parents and I were actually talking about it during the season … about opportunities for me to do NIL, but I was like, ‘That’s a lot to think about, especially with school. We have so much to think about already.’ I think it just wasn't good timing for me. But now that I've had time to kind of settle in and I have all my stuff organized. This was the perfect time for me to start my own stuff.”

Doubling down on basketball

Ware came to Arizona expecting to play both volleyball and basketball. That was the plan, and UA volleyball coach Dave Rubio and Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes were working together to make that happen.

Then the pandemic pushed volleyball into the spring in 2021 — same time that basketball was going on. So it was only basketball her freshman year.

Before her sophomore season started, Rubio talked to her about solidifying her starting position for basketball and really making an impact. Ware stuck with hoops. It also helped that she was selected to play with USA Basketball and won a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Still, Ware loved volleyball and wondered, what if?

After her basketball season ended, Ware got in some practices and even went to a tournament with Rubio’s squad.

“I think that kind of put me at peace knowing that I was still able to try it (volleyball) because I think that was something in the back of my head,” Ware said. “I didn't want to have the thought of like, ‘what if?’ because I really liked volleyball. I still do.”

After the experience and conversations with Rubio and Barnes, Ware said it, “really helped me commit to basketball fully and not have that in the back of my mind.”

“Obviously, I have a really good relationship with Dave and the team,” Ware said. “I love them. Their program is amazing. I think for me right now basketball is what I want to focus on. It's what I want to do in the future. So, focusing on just basketball is what's best for me. … I think I’m really ready for this year (basketball) and I can already tell just with my summer workouts.

"I've gotten a lot better and coach Salvo (Coppa) and coach Adia have done a really good job preparing me. I think this time in the summer is going to be really good for me.”

New teammates

This is the first summer that Ware is in Tucson for workouts. She is doing group workouts with her post teammates — freshman Maya Nnaji and transfer Esmery Martinez. After working on movements with each hand, rebounding and shooting, they spend time in the weight room.

Ware said of her new teammates, “They are amazing.”

“I love the group we have,” she said. “From what I’ve seen from everybody, I really like them. Off the court, we're all really close. And then on the court I think everyone has a really good attitude and work ethic, which is something that you want — that's not something you can teach. I think them coming in with that attitude obviously helps the coaches and us as players because that's not something we have to harp on them or anything.

"They're really good about coming in, working hard, getting up extra shots. I'm really excited and they're obviously really skilled players already, so I'm just really excited to see what coach Adia and coach Salvo can turn them into and what the season brings.”

