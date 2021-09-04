Wildcats' Lauren Ware still relishing 'really cool experience' of winning FIBA U19 gold

Lauren Ware was left nearly speechless — which is rare.

Winning a gold medal will do that to someone.

Weeks later, the Arizona Wildcats’ sophomore still doesn’t remember much from the moments following her FIBA U19 World Cup win. The best parts — standing on the top of the platform next to her teammates, a medal hanging from her neck — were a blur.

“It’s not something I ever thought I would be able to do — not something I thought I’d have the opportunity to do,” Ware said. “Every kid dreams of this — it was one really big dream of mine as a kid was to play for Team USA. I think that anytime you’re able to do that, it’s an honor. It was a really cool experience for me.”

Ware tried out for the team in May, competing against some of the best players in the United States between 18 and 19 years old. Coaches added her to the roster right before they trained for the event, which was held in Hungary.

From the start, Ware showed she belonged.

Ware averaged nearly 16 minutes of playing time over the course of the tournament, the most of any forward or center on the team. She averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.