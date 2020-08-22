Wildcats' Lauren Ware to start college career on basketball court; volleyball still possible

Lauren Ware picked Arizona so she could play both volleyball and basketball, in that order, during a busy stretch starting in August and ending, hopefully, at the Final Four in early April.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the Pac-12 pushed all sports competitions to January at the earliest.
With volleyball and basketball scheduled for the same time, Ware had a decision to make. Last Sunday night, following a call with her parents and Arizona’s volleyball and basketball coaches, Ware picked hoops.
It’s a decision Dave Rubio, the Wildcats’ longtime volleyball coach, called “inevitable.”
Rubio and UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes worked together to recruit Ware, a 6-foot-5-inch North Dakotan who was a five-star basketball recruit and the No. 50 volleyball prospect in the nation. (Ware counts against the basketball team’s scholarship limit).
“I was in full sport of her doing this,” Rubio said. “I’m excited to see her compete in women’s basketball. She looks terrific. Her (surgically repaired) knee is 100% and she has a real presence, that in my mind stands out. I’m excited to see her impact on women’s basketball and volleyball — no doubt that will happen.”
Said Barnes: “Dave and I took the same approach. Given the circumstance of COVID and now we are all playing in spring, Dave and I agreed that whatever sport you play, you need to focus on that one now. I’m excited. Every other year (moving forward), she will be with volleyball for the (basketball) offseason, so it’s good for her to get this foundation from the start. It’s a chance for her to focus on this one sport after her ACL injury.”
Ware initially reported to campus to train with the volleyball team. She joined the basketball team Wednesday.
Rubio said Ware’s presence, even for a short time, helped.
“Having Lauren here established a good working relationship. They really connected,” Rubio said. “It’s important to me and the development of the team, regardless of whether she is playing with us. Her heart and soul is with the team. I don’t have any concerns with Lauren fitting in with our group and both teams are close.”
Barnes has yet to announce Ware’s decision to the team, though the freshman will be featured on Barnes’ “Sunday Night Live” Instagram show at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“There wasn’t a rush to tell them,” Barnes said. “Our players aren’t all here yet. I was waiting for others to come in. It didn’t need to be a big announcement. I’m sure she casually told her friends. They didn’t know any different. We’ve got so much going on right now.”
Rubio still holds some hope that if basketball starts and ends earlier than volleyball, Ware might still get her shot at playing both sports in the spring. The NCAA ruled Friday that all fall sports athletes get to keep their eligibility for this season whether they play or not, meaning Ware has nothing to lose. She could make a cameo with the volleyball team and still be a freshman, eligibility-wise, next fall.
“It all depends on the calendar,” Rubio said. “That door is certainly open. Until they designate dates for women’s basketball and volleyball it’s still a possibility. She could play for us in the later part of the season, without burning a year of eligibility.”
For now, Ware is focused on basketball only. Barnes is happy for Ware and for her Wildcats.
“For us she helps as another big and gives us depth. Off the court she helps as she is a great person and is high-character — she’s that total package kid we always talk about. She’s aligned with who we are and that’s why she’s here.”
