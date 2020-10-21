Wildcats lean on longtime trainer Justin Kokoskie as they balance COVID-19 protocols, upcoming season

“And (with basketball) we’ve slowly incorporated film sessions and the locker room. It’s not like all of a sudden we said, ‘Hey guys, the locker room is open; go ahead, it’s a free-for-all.’ No. Say you have the older guys — they can go in 15 minutes, space out, follow the protocols, get their shower and get out of there, that kind of thing. And then we slowly kind of incorporate that with film as well. We actually couldn’t even use our film room early on because the idea of having everybody come together and do film makes no sense during times like this.”

Trust is essential, which could be challenging considering that the Wildcats have eight players who joined them for the first time this fall. One of them, freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, even played before 1,500 fans in a national team game in July in his home country of Estonia — which had extremely low COVID-19 numbers.

“I noticed that right away when Kerr got here. He’s looking at me like, ‘You’re gonna have me do what? I just played in front of 5,000 people.’ ... But I think they just kind of accepted this is what it is, and I’ve told them from Day 1: ‘If you think if there’s any risk, if there’s something that I’m doing, that one of our staff members is doing, I want you to tell me right away. Is there anything we can do better?’