Wildcats lose assistant coach Tamisha Augustin to Mississippi State

In the spotlight

Since her team finished just one basket short of winning it all, Barnes has been going nonstop.

Barnes appeared on ESPN’s “Spain & Fitz,” “College Sports on SirusXM” with Sean O’Connell and Geoff Schwartz, and on other radio shows and podcasts over the last week.

She also appeared on “The Steam Room” with Charles Barkley — a timely pairing, as Barnes’ style of play was compared to Barkley’s when she starred at the UA. On the show, Barnes told Barkley that she was “looking for more undersized players (with) your mentality.”

On Monday night, Barnes participated in a panel in the Boardroom on the Clubhouse app talking about the 25th anniversary of the WNBA. Barnes, who won the 2004 championship with the Seattle Storm, played professionally in the league and overseas for 12 years.

At one point, more than 1,000 people were listening to the program.

Barnes talked about how things have changed in the WNBA. When she played, pro players didn’t have the freedom to use their voices. Last summer, WNBA players came together and collectively used their platform more than ever before. “It was such a powerful message that was united,” Barnes said.