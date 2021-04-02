Wildcats 'made for' biggest moment in program history; here's what you need to know about tonight's game

When Adia Barnes went about revitalizing a UA women’s basketball program that had been irrelevant for years, she came upon a slogan: “Made for It.”

For the last three seasons, the three-word phrase has become the Wildcats’ highest compliment.

Arizona will play in its first-ever Final Four at 6:30 p.m. Friday in part because so many of its players embody the “Made for It” spirit.

Aari McDonald has scored 31 points and 33 points in her last two NCAA Tournament games, and put away Indiana in Monday’s Elite Eight on a bum ankle. She’s made for it.

Sam Thomas fills the stat sheet, often anonymously, only to step up with clutch stops and shots with games on the line. She’s also made for it. Cate Reese is tough under the basket, but hardly a plodding forward — when she stepped back to bury Texas A&M with a pair of 3-pointers in the Sweet 16, she showed she was made for it. The same goes for the tough-as-nails Bendu Yeaney and Trinity Baptiste, the sweet-shooting Helena Pueyo and fearless Shaina Pellington.