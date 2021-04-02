Wildcats 'made for' biggest moment in program history; here's what you need to know about tonight's game

When Adia Barnes went about revitalizing a UA women’s basketball program that had been irrelevant for years, she came upon a slogan: “Made for It.”
For the last three seasons, the three-word phrase has become the Wildcats’ highest compliment.
Arizona will play in its first-ever Final Four at 6:30 p.m. Friday in part because so many of its players embody the “Made for It” spirit.
Aari McDonald has scored 31 points and 33 points in her last two NCAA Tournament games, and put away Indiana in Monday’s Elite Eight on a bum ankle. She’s made for it.
Sam Thomas fills the stat sheet, often anonymously, only to step up with clutch stops and shots with games on the line. She’s also made for it. Cate Reese is tough under the basket, but hardly a plodding forward — when she stepped back to bury Texas A&M with a pair of 3-pointers in the Sweet 16, she showed she was made for it. The same goes for the tough-as-nails Bendu Yeaney and Trinity Baptiste, the sweet-shooting Helena Pueyo and fearless Shaina Pellington.
And the “Made for It” maker herself? Barnes, a UA superstar as a player who returned to Tucson after playing overseas, winning a WNBA championship and coaching at Washington, has done more than rebuild the Wildcats’ program. She’s captivated the community and taken the UA to within two wins of a national championship.
The Wildcats will now play national powerhouse UConn, a team that’s won 10 national titles since 2000 and is appearing in its 13th consecutive Final Four. The Huskies boast freshman Paige Bueckers, the AP Player of the Year, and countless top recruits befitting their status as the sport’s biggest name.
Are the Wildcats intimidated? Nah. They’re … well, you know the phrase.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
The basics
• What: Final Four: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed UConn
• When: 6:30 p.m.
• TV: ESPN
• Radio: 1400-AM (local broadcast), 1490-AM, 104.9-FM (national broadcasts)
• Follow on Twitter: @PJBrown09 and @TheWildcaster
The matchup
• How they got here: Arizona won four games in less than two weeks, blowing past Stony Brook, BYU, Texas A&M and Indiana. Monday's win over the Hoosiers put the Wildcats in their first-ever Final Four. Connecticut beat High Point, Syracuse, Iowa and Baylor to make its 13th consecutive Final Four. The Huskies have won 10 national championships since 2000.
• Players to watch: Arizona is led by guard Aari McDonald, who scored 33 points in the Elite Eight after scoring 31 in the Sweet 16. UConn counters with Paige Bueckers, a freshman who has been named the AP Player of the Year as a freshman.
Coach's corner
