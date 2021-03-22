Wildcats make their NCAA Tournament return at 11 a.m. today; here's everything you need to know

The UA women's basketball team is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years today, beginning what the Wildcats hope is a long march run.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game:

The basics

• What: NCAA Tournament, first round: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 14 seed Stony Brook

• When: 11 a.m.

• TV: ESPN2

• Radio: 1400-AM

How they got here

• Arizona: Earned an at-large bid by virtue of finishing second in the Pac-12 standings and advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

• Stony Brook: Earned an automatic bid by defeating Maine in the America East Tournament championship game.

Who to watch