Wildcats making best of breather after Washington postponement

Getting seven full days between games can be a much-needed breather in February, especially for a banged-up that's deep into conference play, but not in early December.
The unbeaten Wildcats have everybody healthy, getting center Christian Koloko back from a sprained ankle in practice this week, and had plenty of momentum to keep going when they were scheduled to host Washington on Thursday — until the Huskies said COVID-19 issues would keep them from playing.
Oh well. Pretty much like everything in the COVID-plagued 2020-21 season, the Wildcats can’t do a thing about it.
“It is what it is,” UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said Friday. “I think part of us would have liked to have played last night, get back on the court and have that rhythm. But we weren't able to. We have a busy month of December coming up so it's not bad to regroup and then be ready to play Sunday.”
The Wildcats wound up taking Thursday off, then practiced Friday and are scheduled to practice at home Saturday before taking a charter flight to Oregon. They'll play Oregon State (1-7, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday afternoon.
After that is when the Wildcats might need the rest. They’re scheduled to return to Tucson late Sunday night, then host a Wyoming team on Thursday that's currently 7-0.
After that, there's a road game at Illinois next Saturday, then two home games against respectable mid-majors Northern Colorado and Cal Baptist before a Dec. 22 showdown at No. 13-ranked Tennessee.
That’s six games, in four time zones, over an 18-day period leading up to Christmas break … which then flows straight into what appears to be the toughest possible conference road trip, playing at No. 5 UCLA and No. 20 USC to start the new year.
“It’s a daunting schedule,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, doing his best to avoid coachspeak as he said the Wildcats would do the best they could to win the December games.
“It's going to be experiences this team needs,” Lloyd added. “You can use the old adage, 'Oh, we're gonna learn a lot about this team.’ Well, whatever. But this team is going to need those experiences because they're going to serve them well as you get into your January, February, and hopefully your march to the postseason.”
Good vibes
But while Lloyd said “everything can be scary” when you’re playing your first conference game in a new job as head coach, he’s had little to fret about so far this season.
The Wildcats are 6-0, ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, are dominant inside both in rebounding and two-point field goal percentage (59.0) and remain first nationally in the ratio of assists to made field goals (73.8 %).
They’ve trailed in their six games by a grand total of 197 seconds, the lowest cumulative scoring drought in the country according to analytics site Evanmiya.com
And they’re also apparently pretty easy to work with.
“The guys are great and they seem to be on board with everything,” Lloyd said. “When we tell them something’s important and we’ve got to work on this, they seem to understand that and make it a priority. So I've been I've been most proud of that.”
Lloyd said getting buy-in to his system has been a "day-to-day thing," sometimes varying even by possession how many players are doing so. But overall, again, he expressed no big-picture worries with their behavior.
"To be honest with you, I'm most happy with the overall effort that they've played with," Lloyd said. "I would put our effort probably a little bit ahead of our execution, which is a good thing.
"You could execute great, but if you have low effort, you're gonna have poor results and our effort's been high. Just how consistently a high effort we've been able to play with has been a real positive and a good surprise."
Aiken adjusting to role
Among the Wildcats who might have faced the biggest adjustments to buying into Lloyd’s system so far is senior forward Kim Aiken, a transfer from Eastern Washington.
Aiken was the Big Sky’s Defensive Player of the Year last season and a member of the first-team all Big Sky team while playing an average of 30.4 minutes a game.
So far this season, Aiken is averaging 4.5 points per game while playing an average of 13.7 minutes.
But Aiken said he told Murphy early on that he was willing to accept a reserve role, knowing it’s a role he might need learn to be comfortable with as a pro.
"I said coming off the bench isn't a problem," Aiken said. "I’m coming into practice every day trying to make guys better like 'Zu' (Azuolas Tubelis), just trying to show my best effort every day so he can get better and provide for us on the court when he's starting. It is definitely no problem for me. I just really want to win, and that's what we've been doing."
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe