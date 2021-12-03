Wildcats making best of breather after Washington postponement

After that, there's a road game at Illinois next Saturday, then two home games against respectable mid-majors Northern Colorado and Cal Baptist before a Dec. 22 showdown at No. 13-ranked Tennessee.

That’s six games, in four time zones, over an 18-day period leading up to Christmas break … which then flows straight into what appears to be the toughest possible conference road trip, playing at No. 5 UCLA and No. 20 USC to start the new year.

“It’s a daunting schedule,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, doing his best to avoid coachspeak as he said the Wildcats would do the best they could to win the December games.

“It's going to be experiences this team needs,” Lloyd added. “You can use the old adage, 'Oh, we're gonna learn a lot about this team.’ Well, whatever. But this team is going to need those experiences because they're going to serve them well as you get into your January, February, and hopefully your march to the postseason.”

Good vibes

But while Lloyd said “everything can be scary” when you’re playing your first conference game in a new job as head coach, he’s had little to fret about so far this season.