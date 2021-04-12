Wildcats may be forced to go over the $2.5M that Sean Miller earned to land next coach

While Lloyd’s salary easily makes him one of the highest-paid assistants in college basketball — and better paid than most non-power-conference head coaches — Arizona still would be doubling his salary if they paid him at the same rate that Miller made.

That isn’t the case with Pastner or Musselman, who have also drawn interest in Arizona’s hiring process — just as they are both in the process of negotiating contract extensions with their current schools.

Musselman signed a five-year contract with an annual salary of $2.5 million in 2019, when he was hired from Nevada, but that amount is the lowest among the SEC’s 13 public schools.

Musselman also has significant leverage for negotiating a new deal after leading the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight and recruiting strongly and interest from Arizona could add to it.

“I anticipate that Eric will have a brand new contract and that we won’t be relying on his current contract moving forward whenever we have an opportunity to sit down and talk about it,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in late March.

“And I anticipate that Eric won’t be the 13th highest-paid coach in the SEC under his new agreement.”