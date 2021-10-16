Wildcats move quickly but with structure in preseason practices under Tommy Lloyd

While Lloyd said he ran the Wildcats particularly hard on Friday because they had been off for two consecutive days, in part because of Wednesday’s Pac-12 men’s basketball media day, he said he also cranked things up a little bit last week, after Arizona’s Oct. 2 Red-Blue Game.

"I kind of created a little bit of adversity for the guys and I wanted to see how we reacted when things got a little bit tougher and I was a little bit more critical," Lloyd said. "That's part of the learning process. I want us to struggle before we compete against somebody else because you don't want your first struggles to come under the lights.

"It's not necessarily yelling at them but just putting them in situations where they're making mistakes, and then seeing how they respond from those mistakes. I mean, the game is a game of mistakes and making mistakes is not necessarily is a bad thing if you learn from them. You don't want to make a bunch of mistakes in a row. You want to learn `OK, here's where mistakes are coming. How do we avoid these situations?' "

There’s still plenty of time for learning. The Wildcats have over three full weeks of practice remaining before their Nov. 9 opener against NAU, including a private scrimmage against Saint Mary’s on Oct. 23 in Phoenix and a Nov. 1 exhibition against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center.