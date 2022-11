Wildcats move up to No. 15 in women's basketball poll

A perfect week on the court has helped the Arizona Wildcats in the polls.

The UA moved up three spots from No. 18 to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday morning. Among Pac-12 teams, only Stanford (at No. 2) is rated higher.

The Wildcats (4-0) won both of last week's games, defeating Loyola Marymount by 36 points and Long Beach State by 22 in McKale Center. They'll head to San Diego this week for games against Cal Baptist and San Diego in the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

Photos: Arizona Wildcats defeat Long Beach State, women's basketball