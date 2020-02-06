Wildcats move within a half-game of Pac-12 lead with win over USC; Colorado, Oregon still on top

Editor's note: As the Pac-12 season enters crunch time, the Star will provide a look at the league standings, every result and each team's upcoming schedules. This is the first in a regular series.
Thursday's Pac-12 basketball games led to a little bit of movement at the top of the conference standings.
With Arizona's win over USC and Stanford's overtime loss to Utah, the Wildcats (16-6, 6-3) leapfrogged now sit a half-game out of first place.
A full look at the conference standings is below:
Here’s a team-by-team look at the league:
1. Colorado (18-5, 7-3)
Last game: W, 71-65 vs Cal
The rundown: The Buffs held off an upset-minded Bears team in Boulder thanks to Tyler Bey's season-high 21 points.
Up next: Colorado faces Stanford on Saturday (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
2. Oregon (18-5, 7-3)
Last game: L, 70-60 at Stanford last week
Up next: The Ducks only have one game this week. They'll face Oregon State in Corvallis Saturday night (8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
3. Arizona (16-6, 6-3)
Last game: W, 85-80 vs USC
The rundown: Josh Green's 18 points against USC were his most in a game since Nov. 28.
Up next: The Wildcats host UCLA Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN2)
4. USC (17-6, 6-4)
Last game: L, 85-80 at Arizona
The rundown: The Trojans have lost two in a row and three of their last five games.
Up next: USC will face ASU Saturday night in Tempe (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)
5. Stanford (16-6, 5-4)
Last game: L, 64-56 at Utah (OT)
The rundown: After starting league play 4-0, the Cardinal have dropped four of their last five games.
Up next: Stanford faces a stiff test against Colorado on Saturday (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
6. Arizona State (14-8, 5-4)
Last game: W, 84-66 vs. UCLA
The rundown: The Sun Devils hit 14 3-pointers in their rout of the Bruins.
Up next: ASU hosts USC Saturday night. (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)
7. UCLA (12-11, 5-5)
Last game: L, 84-66 at ASU
The rundown: The Bruins at won four of their last five before dropping to the Sun Devils.
Up next: UCLA will face Arizona Saturday for the first time this season. (8 p.m., ESPN2)
8. Cal (10-12, 4-5)
Last game: L, 71-65 at Colorado
The rundown: Sophomore guard Matt Bradley leads the Bears with 17.9 points per game.
Up next: Cal heads to Salt Lake to play Utah Saturday evening. (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
9. Utah (13-9, 4-6)
Last game: W, 64-56 vs Stanford
The rundown: The Utes' Branden Carlson recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks in the win over the Cardinal.
Up next: Utah will look to move ahead of Cal in the standings on Saturday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
10. Washington State (13-10, 4-6)
Last game: L, 66-49 vs Arizona
The rundown: The Cougars have more than a week to get over last week's loss to the UA.
Up next: WSU hosts an in-state rivalry game against Washington on Sunday afternoon. (4 p.m., ESPNU)
11. Oregon State (13-9, 3-7)
Last game: L, 69-67 at Cal
The rundown: Tres Tinkle leads the team in points, rebounds and steals per game.
Up next: The Beavers host the Ducks in the late-night showdown. (8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
12. Washington (12-11, 2-8)
Last game: L, 87-83 vs ASU
The rundown: UW's skid continues as it has lost five games in a row.
Up next: Washington will look to break its streak in Pullman Sunday. (4 p.m., ESPNU)
