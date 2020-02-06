Wildcats move within a half-game of Pac-12 lead with win over USC; Colorado, Oregon still on top

Editor's note: As the Pac-12 season enters crunch time, the Star will provide a look at the league standings, every result and each team's upcoming schedules. This is the first in a regular series.

Thursday's Pac-12 basketball games led to a little bit of movement at the top of the conference standings.

With Arizona's win over USC and Stanford's overtime loss to Utah, the Wildcats (16-6, 6-3) leapfrogged now sit a half-game out of first place.

A full look at the conference standings is below:

Here’s a team-by-team look at the league:

1. Colorado (18-5, 7-3)

Last game: W, 71-65 vs Cal

The rundown: The Buffs held off an upset-minded Bears team in Boulder thanks to Tyler Bey's season-high 21 points.

Up next: Colorado faces Stanford on Saturday (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

2. Oregon (18-5, 7-3)