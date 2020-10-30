Wildcats moving at 'much quicker pace' as they prepare for Nov. 25 season opener

Practices look a lot different for the UA women's basketball team these days.
Of course, you could say that about every preseason since Adia Barnes has been at the helm.
In the beginning, the Wildcats focused only on the basics. As they progressed and the talent grew, Barnes implemented her system. The coach has since fine-tuned it.
And while the Wildcats have the same amount of time to prepare for their season as in past years — 42 days from the first practice to the first game — everything this year seems condensed.
The team began strength and conditioning work in August. The Wildcats didn't run their first full-contact team drills until practice started on Oct. 14.
Guard Aari McDonald says the UA is moving at a “much quicker pace than we were last year” as it prepares for a Nov. 25 opener.
There's another reason why the Wildcats are pushing hard to improve. The team was headed to its first NCAA Tournament in more than a decade when the 2019-20 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they want to prove that they're among the best teams in the country.
Practice has already been the most competitive McDonald has seen at Arizona.
“It’s literally … war. Every drill, we want to win,” McDonald said. "And it's very physical, it gets scrappy. Practice is always interesting, full of energy. It is different. It's really different. But it's a good different.”
Barnes has added a new rating system. She asks three questions after each practice: Are they a first-round tournament team? Are they an Elite Eight team? Are they a Final Four team?
“That’s based off our intensity, our competitiveness, how well we do the little things. If we're talking and communicating,” McDonald said. “I know we had one day, we had like a first-round knockout practice. It was like, ‘Uhh.’ We competed, but it's like we break down. You have to be attentive; you have to focus, be more detail-oriented. We only had one of those. … After that mishap, that one day, we never looked back, and we just keep going hard. … It’s been nothing but Final Four, Elite Eight practices. That's all we can ask for is just keep getting better every day.”
Earning the ‘A’
This is the second season that the Wildcats have to earn their "A" in practice.
McDonald, Sam Thomas, Cate Reese and Trinity Baptiste were the first to earn it.
The "Go Beyond" program initiated by Barnes is also continuing. Each week, coaches chart not only stats but "passion plays" — who gets the most high fives, dives for balls or makes hard plays.
In the past, each week’s winner would receive a pink T-shirt to wear in practice. This year, winners get gold jerseys.
Baptiste and Reese won for the first two weeks of practice.
The 1% club
The Wildcats have a new board up in the locker room to track their personal progress.
“If you want to be great you have to be better than 99% of the rest — so you have to be that 1%,” Barnes said. “Our goal is to be 1% better every day.”
Last week, players decided which things they would be working on every day. Some wanted to be more proactive with their homework, while others wanted to eat healthier and some wanted to work on their shooting.
McDonald, for example, is now taking 500 shots a day.
What is Barnes’ 1%? She wants to get back in shape after giving birth to her daughter, Capri, last month.
“I’m taking extra steps every day to get back in shape," she said.
Extra points
• The Wildcats took over the NCAA women’s basketball Instagram account Wednesday. They showed Lauren Ware and Tara Manumaluega going for their daily COVID-19 testing, Mara Mote hitting a no-look back-to-the-basket NBA 3-pointer, TikToks featuring Thomas, Helena Pueyo, Shaina Pellington, Bendu Yeaney, Lakin Gardner, Baptiste and Reese, and team practice.
• ESPNW listed Yeaney (43) and Baptiste (45) in their list of the nation's top-50 freshmen and transfers.
• Barnes has offered scholarships to two players: forward Jenna Villa (2023) and guard Devin Coppinger (2024). Both are from Washington.
