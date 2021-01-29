Wildcats must find energy, consistency when they play third Pac-12 game this week

As it turned out, the injury to Mathurin might have actually been one of Arizona’s lesser issues surfacing Thursday.

Mathurin returned to play 26 minutes off the bench, collecting 10 points and four rebounds. While Miller indicated Mathurin still wasn’t quite himself after missing practice Wednesday, the Wildcats’ bigger problems were in turnovers (18), second-half defense (Stanford shot 54.% and took 17 free throws after halftime) and in Azuolas Tubelis’ offensive struggles (he shot 1 for 9).

Mathurin “did the best he could; I thought our chances of winning with him were bigger,” Miller said. “But we just made so many errors. There were a couple of errors that he made simply because he wasn’t able to get the reps the last couple of days but we broke down on our underneath out of bounds defense. We broke down on our assignments.”

Especially over the final seven minutes.

Arizona made five 3-pointers over a seven minute stretch to help build a 57-52 lead with 7:35 left and was shooting 56.3% overall in the second half at that point, before it all fell apart.

The Wildcats scored only seven more points the rest of the way. Stanford went on a 15-2 run to take a 67-59 lead, scoring mostly inside on layups or by picking up fouls and heading to the line.