Wildcats 'need contributions from everybody' on upcoming LA trip, coach Sean Miller says

The last time the Arizona Wildcats went to USC’s Galen Center, they shot 27.8% from the field and lost by 23 points.

Chase Jeter watched from the bench with back trouble, creating a hole in the middle the Wildcats could not compensate for.

“The team we have right now without him, we have to make shots,” UA coach Sean Miller said after that Jan. 24, 2019 game. “We had one of those miserable nights shooting.”

But when Arizona visits USC on Thursday, Jeter might not play much — if at all. In fact, that's the expectation.

Jeter slipped out of the Wildcats’ starting lineup after they were swept in Oregon during the second week of Pac-12 play and — due to his lack of rebounding, a combination of other players’ success, and a back issue — has appeared in just three games for a total of just 11 minutes since then.

Jeter's longest appearance came Thursday against Oregon State, when he entered with Arizona up by 19 points and played the final six minutes. Then he didn't play at all in UA's overtime loss to Oregon two days later.