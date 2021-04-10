Wildcats' next coach will have to re-recruit talented international roster

Bennedict Mathurin

The rundown: Like the other international players in Arizona’s ’20 recruiting class, the Haitian-Canadian was a wildcard in terms of production entering this season, but quickly became one of the Wildcats’ top players. He began the season playing behind Dalen Terry at small forward but his production forced him into the starting lineup on Jan. 14 at Oregon State, where he erupted for 31 points on 6 for 7 shooting from 3-point range and eight rebounds to become the second freshman — the other being Deandre Ayton — under Miller at the UA to score 30-plus points. The Mathurin-to-NBA buzz tapered off near the end of the season; he is rated by HoopsHype as the 73rd-best prospect for the ‘21 draft, and The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projects the wing as a “2022 and beyond” player.