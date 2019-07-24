Arizona's in-state players during the Sean Miller era

Sean Miller has landed 11 in-state scholarship players during his time at Arizona — with seven coming in the last three-plus recruiting classes. The full list:

2020

Dalen Terry, G Tempe

2019

Nico Mannion, G, Italy/Phoenix

Josh Green, G, Australia/Phoenix

Terry Armstrong, F, Michigan/Scottsdale

2017

Alex Barcello, G, Chandler

Deandre Ayton, C, Bahamas/Phoenix

Ira Lee, F, Phoenix/Los Angeles

2016

Talbott Denny, F, Tucson (transfer from Lipscomb)

2013

Matt Korcheck, F, Tucson (transfer from Cochise College)

2011

Nick Johnson, G, Gilbert/Findlay Prep, Nev.

2010

Daniel Bejarano, G, Phoenix

NOTES:

• Armstrong opted to sign professionally in Australia instead of playing for UA.

• Lee lived in Phoenix until age 12, when he moved to Los Angeles

• Mesa’s Brendon Lavender played three seasons under Miller, but signed with Lute Olson.